Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bavo Catholic Church
502 W. 7th Street
Mishawaka, IN
Sylvia A. Van Duysse

July 28, 1942 - April 29, 2019

EVANSVILLE, IN - Sylvia A. Van Duysse, 76, of Evansville, IN, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born July 28, 1942, in Mishawaka, IN to the late Joseph and Rachel Van Driessche.

She was a graduate of St Joseph High School in South Bend, IN. Sylvia retired from Reliance Dodge Manufacturing where she had worked for 37 years. Sylvia was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Evansville and St. Bavo Catholic Church in Mishawaka. She was a member of the BK Club Auxiliary in Mishawaka and enjoyed bowling and working out with her husband at the YMCA. Most important to her was spending time with her family and granddaughters. She was known as the “cookie maker” and loved making chocolate chip cookies for her family and friends.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Newcomer, Joan Hoerstman and Evelyn McCartney (Harold).

Sylvia is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rene “Nate” Van Duysse; daughter, Michele Webster (Dean); granddaughters, Beth and Kate Webster; brothers-in-law, Don Newcomer and Al Hoerstman; many nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

The family would like to thank Oncology Hematology Associates, Heart to Heart Hospice, the medical staff at St. Vincent 6th floor East, and Dr. Michael Titzer and his staff.

A Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Alexander East Chapel, 2115 Lincoln Avenue, in Evansville.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Bavo Catholic Church, 502 W. 7th Street, in Mishawaka. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, in Mishawaka.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bavo Catholic Church, 502 W. 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 9, 2019
