Sylvia F. Thilman

Sylvia F. Thilman Obituary
Sylvia F. Thilman

August 23, 1922 - Oct. 7, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Sylvia F. Thilman, 97, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away the morning of Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born on August 23, 1922 in South Bend, Indiana to Zygmunt and Rosalie ( Navorski) Thilman both of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are two sisters, Germaine Dendler and Florence B. McGriff, a brother, Eugene T. Thilman, along with two nephews and two nieces, Gregory Dendler (Jolene), Patrick Dendler (Rita), Susan Schultz, and Kathleen and Thomas Ball. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Thomas McGriff, Janet Thilman, Judy Thilman, Jennifer Thilman, Sandra Bensley (Michael), Linda Ball (Carol), Robin Duquella, Christa Murphy (Keith), Dianna Ball (Art), and many more not named here. Sylvia retired from Trustmark Insurance Company in 1986 after many years as an insurance auditor. She was a graduate of South Bend Central High School and South Bend Business College. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and loved bowling, cards, and helping people. She was a member of the Mishawaka Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Red Hat Society. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:30am. Friends will be received at the church on Thursday from 10:00am until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow the Mass at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, Indiana. The family has requested that memorial contributions in memory of Sylvia be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or to . Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
