Sylvia Gardner Little
Dec. 25, 1946 - March 10, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Sylvia Gardner Little died peacefully on March 10, 2020, after a long illness. Her twinkling eye, her wisdom, and her deep and unshakable faith in Jesus touched countless lives wherever she went.
Sylvia was born on Christmas Day 1946 in Riverside, California, the daughter of William and Amelia Gardner. Raised in various Southern California communities, she spent her teen years on her father's citrus ranch in the Coachella Valley. A graduate of UCLA, she earned a master's degree in counseling from Cal State University, Fullerton, and served for many years as a marriage and family therapist. She worked in school settings and, toward the end of her career, became a specialist in drug rehabilitation.
In 1968, Sylvia married Edward S. Little, and together they began an adventure that took them from Evanston, Illinois to Anaheim, Buena Park and Bakersfield, California, and finally in 2000 to the South Bend area, where Ed served as Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana.
Even in retirement, her many friends sought her out for her careful listening, her godly advice, and her unconditional love. As a trained and committed counselor, she naturally welcomed opportunities to enrich the lives of everyone she met. Her ready smile warmed hearts. She was beloved throughout the Diocese of Northern Indiana. Making people feel accepted and comfortable came naturally to her. Sylvia was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Mishawaka, and enjoyed participating in Bible studies and other ministries.
Sylvia had a deep love for her family; son, Gregory Little and daughter, Sharon Little brought joy into her life, as did her grandchildren, Lani and Taj De La O. She was overjoyed to see her grandchildren's energy and enthusiasm, and never tired of watching Facebook videos of their activities. She was the biggest fan of her children and grandchildren, and always had a positive and encouraging word to celebrate their accomplishments.
In addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren, Sylvia is survived by her sister, Tamara Madison; brother, William (Patty) Gardner; and many nieces and nephews.
Requiem Eucharist for Sylvia will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00pm at the Cathedral of Saint James, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, Indiana, with a visitation from 4:00-6:00pm. Committal services and interment of ashes will be held at a later date at the columbarium at Cathedral of Saint James. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sylvia may be donated to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 616 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka, IN 46544; or to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020