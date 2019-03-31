Sylvia J. Redd



July 4, 1937 - March 27, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Sylvia J. Redd, 81, of Granger, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Memorial Hospital. Sylvia was born July 4, 1937 in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jeffrey Redd, in 2004. On September 28, 1968 in South Bend, Sylvia married Allan D. Redd, her loving husband of fifty years who survives. Also surviving is her son, Michael Redd and his wife Chandra of Granger; three grandchildren, Aaron Redd of South Bend, Ethan Redd of Granger, and Sophie Redd of Granger; brother-in-law, Gerald Redd of Sterling Heights, MI; two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Redd of Sterling Heights, MI and Carol Redd of Huntsville, Alabama; niece, Angie Redd of Sterling Heights, MI; nephew, Wade Redd and his wife Lisa of Sterling Heights, MI; great-niece, Addison Redd of Sterling Heights, MI, and numerous Ford, Powell, and Cole cousins located throughout the country. Sylvia was a 1955 graduate of Central High School. She had worked at South Bend Tackle, Bendix, Redd Refrigeration Systems, and Notre Dame. In 1991 Sylvia relocated with Allan to Lake Wales, Florida where they finished their working careers at Florida Natural Growers. Allan and Sylvia were two of the founders of the Central Florida Chapter of Refrigerating Engineers Technicians Society, an International organization devoted to the training of technicians to work in the ammonia refrigeration industry. They served as officers for several years. After retirement they relocated to South Bend in 2003. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Sylvia enjoyed gardening, her grandchildren, fostering pets, and spoiling her 3 canine children, “Zippy”, “Buddy”, and “Rusty”. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 SR 933 N, South Bend, IN 46601, with Rev. Michael Palmer C.S.C. officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary