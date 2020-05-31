Sylvia K. Schmid
April 2, 1938 - May 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sylvia K. Schmid, 82, a resident of South Bend since 1963, coming from Cassopolis, Michigan, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Grand Emerald Place in South Bend, IN. Sylvia was born April 2, 1938, in Owosso, Michigan to the late William Reames and Althea (Reames) Young and attended Cassopolis High School. On May 17, 1958 in Cassopolis, Michigan she was united in marriage to Norman Schmid. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 29, 2012.
Sylvia worked most of her life in retail, and retired from Sears & Roebuck Co. after 25 years of service. She is remembered for the loving and selfless care she gave to her kids, and grandchildren. She also had a special place for her cats.
She is survived by her son, Mark Schmid of Mishawaka, IN and daughter, Shari (Phillip) Coulis of Munster, IN. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Steven Coulis (Christina Oh) of New York, Andrea Coulis (Matthew Schweinzger) of Chicago, IL, and Loren Schmid of Fort Wayne, IN; and her brother, Richard Reames of Berrien Springs, MI.
Family Graveside Services will be held at Southlawn Cemetery starting at 12:30pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.
Online condolences may be directed to the Schmid family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.