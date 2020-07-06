1/1
Tajuanna LaNette Norris
1973 - 2020
Tajuanna LaNette Norris

Jan. 25, 1973 - June 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Tajuanna LaNette Norris (Ponnie), 47, of South Bend, IN tragically passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory a mother, Regina (Archie) Morrell of South Bend, IN; father, Robert (Gloria) Norris of South Bend, IN; grandmother, Pat Herron of South Bend, IN; a devoted daughter, Regina Gilliam of Nashville, TN; three loving sons, Charles, DeWayne & Antwan, Sr. all of South Bend IN; two grandsons, Antwan Jr. and Ji'Air Bradley; one granddaughter, J'Nyla Bradley of South Bend; two sisters, Tina & Margaret Norris of South Bend, ; four brothers, Jerome & Demetrius Williams, Robert Jr. & Anthony Norris of South Bend, IN; three stepsons, Morrell Jr. & Dontae Jones of South Bend, and Raphael Jones of FL; and two stepdaughters, Joycelyn & Norrella Jones of TX.

Visitation will be TODAY, Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5-7pm. Services will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with visitation one hour beforehand at Alford's Mortuary Inc., 1222 Napier St., South Bend, IN 46601. Facial masks are required.

alfordsmortuaryinc.com


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
JUL
7
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
