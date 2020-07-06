Tajuanna LaNette NorrisJan. 25, 1973 - June 28, 2020SOUTH BEND, IN - Tajuanna LaNette Norris (Ponnie), 47, of South Bend, IN tragically passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.She leaves to cherish her memory a mother, Regina (Archie) Morrell of South Bend, IN; father, Robert (Gloria) Norris of South Bend, IN; grandmother, Pat Herron of South Bend, IN; a devoted daughter, Regina Gilliam of Nashville, TN; three loving sons, Charles, DeWayne & Antwan, Sr. all of South Bend IN; two grandsons, Antwan Jr. and Ji'Air Bradley; one granddaughter, J'Nyla Bradley of South Bend; two sisters, Tina & Margaret Norris of South Bend, ; four brothers, Jerome & Demetrius Williams, Robert Jr. & Anthony Norris of South Bend, IN; three stepsons, Morrell Jr. & Dontae Jones of South Bend, and Raphael Jones of FL; and two stepdaughters, Joycelyn & Norrella Jones of TX.Visitation will be TODAY, Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5-7pm. Services will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with visitation one hour beforehand at Alford's Mortuary Inc., 1222 Napier St., South Bend, IN 46601. Facial masks are required.