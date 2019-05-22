Home

Tamala L. Baney Obituary
Tamala L. Baney

Dec. 5, 1958 - May 20, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Tamala L. Baney, 60, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 in Memorial Hospital South Bend.

Tamala was born on December 5, 1958 in Mishawka to Roger Dale and Sandra (Taylor) Helm, both of whom have preceded her in death.

On June 2, 1979 in Mishawaka, Tamala married John Baney. John survives along with a daughter, Heather (Kevin) Bush of Noblesville, IN and one grandson, John Bush of Noblesville.

A Visitation will be on Thursday, May 23, at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fur-Ever Fosters, 2609 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, IN 46615.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2019
