Tamara M. “Tami” Clark
July 21, 1960 - Nov. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Tamara M. “Tami” (Szigeti) Clark, 59, of South Bend, Indiana, received her angel wings the morning of November 29, 2019, with her true love and husband beside her. Tami was born to Eugene P. Szigeti, who preceded her in death and Patricia Szigeti, who resides in South Bend. Tami attended and graduated from Clay High School June 1977, then she married her true love, Donald M. Clark, Jr. on June 25, 1977. They just celebrated 42 years of marriage. They were blessed with two daughters, Christie Clark and Cheryl (Erasmo) Chairez. Tami enjoyed life and everyone. She enjoyed her Tuesdays with her sister and friends playing darts. She also loved weekend car rides, listening to her favorite 60's and 70's music, going to car shows, walking in the park, and taking vacations with family. Most of all she loved family and get togethers and holidays. She worked many jobs, with the first one being Wendy's in Roseland, to the Clark Station, J&S Service Station, Strauss Bakery, Sally's Restaurant and from 2003-2013 her last job at Waterford Estates Lodge. Tami was blessed with many grandchildren: James Bucher III (Jozlind Gaston), Brandon Packer (Mariah H. Payton), Ambrasia, Alivia, Ambrose Lofton, Jr. and Erasmo, Jr., Maria, Adriana, Grabriel Chairez; and great-grandson, Princeton Garcia. She is also survived by three sisters, Michelle, Melanie Szigeti, and Robin McCollum; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Jo Clark, who also was a great help taking care of her at the end of her journey. She is also survived by other family and friends. Preceding her in death are the following: Eugene P. Szigeti (father), Scott Szigeti (brother), Kim Szigeti-Grant (sister), Lenora and Donald Clark, Sr. (in-laws), and Matthew McCollum (nephew). Family and friends will gather from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. Services will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with clergy from Christ the King Catholic Church. The family would like to thank Hospice and any contributions may be made to Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Don't cry because it's over
Smile because I was here
