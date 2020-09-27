Tamara Perkins
Nov. 26, 1960 - Sept. 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Tamara Judith Perkins, 59, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home. Tamara was born November 26, 1960 to the late Alex and Mildred Marie (Gilchrest) Banaszak in South Bend, Indiana and was a lifetime resident of the area.
Tamara is survived by her daughter, Andrea Sater; son, Bruce Sater; niece, Melanie Currie; nephew, Rick Jones, and several other nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Tamara is preceded in death by three brothers, Allen Lodholtz, Timothy Lodholtz and Junior Lodholtz; and two sisters, Sharon Tuckey and Jerri Rose.
Per the family wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
