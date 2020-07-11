1/1
Tamara S. "Tammy" Mikel
1949 - 2020
Tamara S. “Tammy” Mikel

May 3, 1949 - July 6, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Tamara S. “Tammy” (Lane) Mikel passed away at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on Monday, July 6, 2020 from many physical problems. She was known to all as one who trusted the awesome grace and power of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to keep her with an encouraged spirit that would lift you up when in her presence.

Tammy is survived by her husband Wayne and three children, Nathan Mikel, Nichole Gilleon, and Kurt Mikel. She has eight grandchildren: Jessica, Tiffany, Chad, Torry, Eric, Alexa, Ashley, and Hailey; a nephew, Wesley Cook; stepmother, Cora Lane; four step-siblings, Roxanne McCavit, Cindy Goll, Lori Wigent, and Barry Young, six brothers and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gwendolyn Lane; three brothers, Michael, Mark, and Tom, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Ken VanBuskirk from Victorious Church of God, Morganton, NC. Visitation will resume one hour prior.

Interment will follow at New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Victorious Church of God Children's Playground, 2231 Propst Road, Morganton, NC 28655.

Condolences may be sent through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
