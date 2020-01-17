|
|
Tami Skinner
May 10, 1962 - Jan. 10, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Tami Lynn Skinner, age 57, passed away at the Center for Hospice in Elkhart on January 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Burton Skinner.
She leaves behind her three children, Jason Skinner, Burton Skinner Junior, and Allena (Steven) Thompson; four siblings, Bill George, Tina George, Lora George, and Stanley George, 14 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
Tami was born and raised in Kankakee, Illinois where she attended Westview High. Later she met her husband, Burton Skinner, and moved to Elkhart Indiana. They married in the summer of 1992 and remained inseparable until Burton's death in 2016.
Tami was employed at Walmart as a stocker for more than 20 years. She enjoyed fishing, camping, crafts, the casino, and being with family. She was a dedicated wife and mother who will be sorely missed.
At Tami's request, her body has been donated to the advancement of science. There will be a memorial held at a time to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Center for Hospice Care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020