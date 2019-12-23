|
|
Tammy Francesckina
Dec. 17, 2019
JOELTON, TN - On December 17, 2019 Tammy Francesckina was called to heaven. Her loving husband, Mark Francesckina, and loving mother, Marilyn Schoening, were both at her side. Tammy will always be remembered for her very big heart, loving spirit, and care for animals. She was a plant manager in Clarksville TN, and everyone in the plant was also like one of her family. She always stood up for what was right and supported everyone that she could. No stray animals went without help in Tammy's presence. Tammy and her husband enjoyed the outdoors and loved nature. Their love of life and experiences touched so many. Tammy graduated from Purdue University and was a proud Boilermaker. She was preceded in death by her father, George Schoening (07/11/2009), She is survived by her husband, Mark Francesckina, her mother, Marilyn Schoening, brother, Mark, and sister-in-law, Laura.
There will be two Memorial Services in her honor and to accommodate all of the friends and family who have been touched by her love after the first of the year. On Wednesday, January 15 a visitation with the family will be held at Anderson & Garrett Funeral Home in Joelton, Tennessee from 12 P.M. until the hour of the Memorial Service at 7 P.M. An additional Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 22 from 2pm-8pm at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628 for her friends and family in South Bend, IN.
Contributions can be made in her honor to World Wildlife Fund, PO Box 96555, Washington DC, 20077-7760 or Nashville Humane Association, 213 Oceola Ave., Nashville, TN 37209.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 23, 2019