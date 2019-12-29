Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
a time of memory sharing
Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Tatro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Gail Tatro


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Gail Tatro

Feb. 23, 1976 - Dec. 18, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Tammy Gail Tatro, 43, of South Bend, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born February 23, 1976 in Pueblo, Colorado, to Tracie (Carrigan) Jo and Ray Tatro, who survive.

Tammy is also survived by her fiance, Lisa Needham; stepmother, Denise Tatro; brothers, Raymond Tatro and Berto Tatro; sisters, Vanessa Tatro and Christine Alameda; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Maile Tatro; and sister, Lorreta Tatro.

Tammy worked as a youth care specialist at Bashor Children's Home in Goshen, IN. Her greatest joy was working with the children. Tammy was loved by everyone who knew her and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 3:00-5:00pm with a time of memory sharing from 5:00-6:00pm at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hugs from Tammy, c/o Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, IN 46527.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -