Tammy Gail Tatro
Feb. 23, 1976 - Dec. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Tammy Gail Tatro, 43, of South Bend, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born February 23, 1976 in Pueblo, Colorado, to Tracie (Carrigan) Jo and Ray Tatro, who survive.
Tammy is also survived by her fiance, Lisa Needham; stepmother, Denise Tatro; brothers, Raymond Tatro and Berto Tatro; sisters, Vanessa Tatro and Christine Alameda; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Maile Tatro; and sister, Lorreta Tatro.
Tammy worked as a youth care specialist at Bashor Children's Home in Goshen, IN. Her greatest joy was working with the children. Tammy was loved by everyone who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 3:00-5:00pm with a time of memory sharing from 5:00-6:00pm at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hugs from Tammy, c/o Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, IN 46527.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019