Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Strickland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Strickland

June 04, 1959 - Sept. 14, 2019

NEW BUFFALO, MI - Tamara “Tammy” Strickland, age 50, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Butterworth Meijer Heart Center.

She was born on June 4, 1969 to Keith and Gwen (Grose) Strickland. Tammy graduated from Penn High School and received her bachelor's degree from Indiana University. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, antiques, and spending time with her family.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Gwen Strickland of Osceola, IN; several cousins and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her father and brother, Terry Strickland.

Tammy's wishes were to be no public services. To share a remembrance of Tammy or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now