Tammy Strickland
June 04, 1959 - Sept. 14, 2019
NEW BUFFALO, MI - Tamara “Tammy” Strickland, age 50, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Butterworth Meijer Heart Center.
She was born on June 4, 1969 to Keith and Gwen (Grose) Strickland. Tammy graduated from Penn High School and received her bachelor's degree from Indiana University. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, antiques, and spending time with her family.
Tammy is survived by her mother, Gwen Strickland of Osceola, IN; several cousins and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her father and brother, Terry Strickland.
Tammy's wishes were to be no public services. To share a remembrance of Tammy or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019