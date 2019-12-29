Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Tara Lynne Lubinski


1988 - 2019
Tara Lynne Lubinski Obituary
Tara Lynne Lubinski

Jan. 31, 1988 - Dec. 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Tara Lynne Lubinski, 31, joined her mother, son, & other loved ones in Heaven on December 26, 2019.

She was an angel to all who knew her, her beauty captivating. Tara was extremely talented and her bright smile was contagious. She was loved by many with thousands of loving memories to share.

Tara was born to Sue Ann (Laskowski) Drabecki and John Lubinski, Sr.; sisters, Stephanie (Jerome) McBride and Stacy (Damien) Lubinski; brother, John Lubinski, Jr.; grandparents, Esther Lubinski, Edward & Joan Laskowski; stepfather, David Drabecki; nieces, Taraj McBride and Sophie Lubinski; and nephews, Travis Chandler, Jr. and John Gyuriak.

Visitation is 2:00PM to 7:30PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. Funeral Service at 7:30PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with services. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
