Tavaryunna J. Bellmon
Oct. 22, 2019 - Nov. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Tavaryunna J. Bellmon, one month old, was unexpectedly called home to the Lord on the evening of November 30, 2019 in Goshen, IN. Tavaryunna was born on October 22, 2019 in South Bend, IN to parents Vanessa L. Brown and Tavarus J. Bellmon.
During her brief visit here on Earth, Tavaryunna touched many lives and will be forever remembered and cherished. She was greeted in Heaven by a sister, Delonnda Marsh, grandfather Delon Brown, and aunt Shaunte Stenson.
In addition to her parents, Tavaryunna is survived by two sisters, Macarria Brown of South Bend and Tavaria Bellmon of South Bend; two brothers, Kashawn Holloway of South Bend and Jermaine Brown of South Bend; maternal grandmother, Charmaine (Jerome) Stenson of South Bend; as well as a host of extended family members.
Services for Baby Tavaryunna will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019