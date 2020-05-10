Taylor F. Fosdick I
March 27, 1941 - May 3, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Taylor Franklin Fosdick I, age 79, of Edwardsburg, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He was born March 27, 1941 in Volinia, Michigan, one of four children of Rudd and Bessie (Hartman) Fosdick.
Taylor served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was a big fan of the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions, and NASCAR - Mark Martin was “his” driver. Taylor loved to cook and had barbecues for his family every Sunday. He was a hard worker. Taylor loved to travel and vacation with family and friends. He loved and cared for all his dogs and he also enjoyed country music.
Taylor will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by four daughters, Tina Lindley of Cassopolis, Kim Bundara of Elkhart, Cindy Collins of South Bend, and Terri Conner of Cassopolis; one son, Taylor “Frank” Fosdick III of Iowa; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Pat (Joe) Young of Cassopolis; one brother, Terry (Debbie) Fosdick of Paw Paw; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Taylor F. Fosdick, Jr.; one grandson, Tre' Fosdick; and a brother, Ted Fosdick.
Mr. Fosdick's remains will be laid to rest in a private graveside service in Crane Cemetery in Volinia Township where he will be accorded Military Honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.