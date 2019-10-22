|
|
Tena S. Strychalski
Oct. 18, 1960 - Oct. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Tena S. Strychalski, 59, of South Bend, IN passed away at 5:35 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019.
She was born on October 18, 1960 to Kenneth and Peggy (Dallum) Bugg in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Bugg; and her brother, Tim Bugg.
On April 7, 1989, as Tena Bugg, she married Dave Strychalski.
Tena is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Dave Strychalski of South Bend, IN; her father, Kenneth (wife Pat) Bugg of Leesburg, FL; two daughters, Courtney and Suzie Strychalski, both of South Bend, IN; two sons, Joshua Strychalski of Indianapolis, IN; Tim Strychalski of Denver, CO; and two sisters, Barbara (husband Stan) Fleece of Traverse City, MI; and Sandy (husband Chris) Kiefer of Ontonagon, MI.
Cremation will take place, followed by a visitation from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN. There will be no funeral services.
Tena's family would like to thank the oncology staff of Dr. Reid's office, and the people of the Oncology Department on the 10th floor of Memorial Hospital. Also, thanks to the wonderful ladies at the Center for Hospice Care that cared for Tena during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019