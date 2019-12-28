Home

Terence Michael Healy

Terence Michael Healy Obituary
Terence Michael Healy

Dec. 02, 1959 - Dec. 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND , IN - Terence Michael Healy, 60, a life-long native of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in his home. He was born December 2, 1959, to the late Francis and Betty (Lolmaugh) Healy.

On April 24, 1982, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Eileen O'Brien. Along with his wife, he is survived by two daughters; Mary Meghan (Kevin) Murphy, and Mary Maureen (Shaun) Pluta. He is also survived by four sons; Terence Michael Healy, Jr., Christian Healy, Kevin (Christine) Healy, and Callahan Healy. He was a very loving and adoring “Papa” to his eight grandchildren; Maggie, Quinn, Patrick, Harper, Ava, Leo, Beanie, and Finley.

Terry was a loving brother to two sisters, Kathleen (Dave) Sharkey, and Mary K. (Tom) Kagel, and one brother, Francis (Lori Jo) Healy. He was preceded in death by one sister, Laura Healy, and one brother, Patrick (Marla) Healy.

To those who knew him, Terry was a person who loved with his whole heart. Terry adored his wife of 37 years and together raised six children. Throughout life, his greatest lesson was to put God first.

Terry could often be found rooting for his children in the stands of a football game or on the bleachers of a softball diamond. He was his kids biggest fan. Terry wore many hats throughout his lifetime. He served many years as the athletic director of Corpus Christi School, committed

many years of his life to Chet Waggoner Little League, and worked for the South Bend Silver Hawks/ White Sox/ South Bend Cubs. Terry was often seen zooming around Four Winds Field in his golf cart. Terry enjoyed watching Notre Dame Football, the Chicago Cubs, but his favorite

joy was watching his grandbabies grow.

Visitation will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to to Chet Waggoner Little Leauge, P.O Box 3757, South Bend, IN 46619. Online Condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019
