Teresa “Teddy” Joan Jamison
June 20, 1950 - May 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Teresa “Teddy” Joan Jamison, age 69, of South Bend, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Teresa was born June 20, 1950 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Gilbert “Jack” Sr. and Wilma (Bird) Tague. She grew up in Knightstown, Indiana and was a graduate of Knightstown High School, class of 1968. Teresa later graduated from Ball State University with her Bachelor's Degree in teaching, and then obtained her Master's degree from Indiana University. On March 4, 1972, she married John Jamison. They recently celebrated their 48th anniversary.
John survives, along with their children, Brian Jamison and his wife Amanda of Bristol, Indiana and Jill Walsh and her husband Pat of South Bend. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brady, Luke and Kendall Walsh. Teresa is survived as well by her siblings, Beth Stone and her husband Roger of New Castle, Indiana and Jack Tague Jr. and his longtime companion, Terri.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, a live-streamed Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, May 22, 2020. The Jamison family will hold a public celebration of Teresa's life at a later date for all family and friends. Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola is assisting with the arrangements.
Teresa was employed for many years as a teacher in the Elkhart Community School System, spending most of her teaching career at Eastwood Elementary. During her time in education, she led the district's in-services for several years.
Teresa and John were longtime members of Faith United Methodist Church in Elkhart and later transferred their membership to Clay United Methodist Church in South Bend, where she served the Lord in a multitude of ways. In her spare time, she loved to attend Bible study, spending time with her family and friends, and all things related to Notre Dame.
Teresa had a passion for collecting Teddy Bears and her family has set up a fund to be used to purchase Teddy Bears and books for the children in the local hospitals. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established with the Beacon Health Foundation c/o Teresa Jamison Memorial, 615 N. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601. Online donations may be given at https://foundation.beaconhealthsystem.org/give-now/
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2020.