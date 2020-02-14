Home

Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
4508 Vistula Rd.
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
4508 Vistula Rd.
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Teresa Lynn Grimm Obituary
Teresa Lynn Grimm

May 11, 1955 - Feb. 11, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Teresa Lynn Grimm, 64, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, February 11, 2020 at Elkhart Hospice House. Teresa was born on May 11, 1955 in Sturgis, Michigan to Arthur G. Hall, Sr. and Patricia Lou (Rifenburgh) Hall. She met her true love, Joseph A. Grimm, while both were working at Duo-Therm in LaGrange and they were married on July 12, 1980 in Elkhart, at Calvary United Methodist Church

Surviving is her husband of 39 years, Joseph; daughter, Amy Lynn King; grandson, Blake Allan Grimm; her father, Arthur G. Hall Sr.; and sister, Renee (Brent) Tidd, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Her mother, Patricia Lou Hall and brother, Arthur G. Hall Jr. preceded her in death.

Teresa worked for a time at Duo-Therm in LaGrange. After they married, they moved to Iowa, then back to Elkhart, where she worked at First National Bank and then as a floral designer at a flower shop. She was a member of Queen of Peace Parish in Mishawaka. Teresa was a Notre Dame football fan and enjoyed attending games; she lived life fully and gratefully, spending time and socializing with her family and friends, who were the focus of her life, along with daily conversations with her mother.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, with visitation 1 hour prior, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Rev. John Eze will officiate. Private family burial will be Monday at Mongo Cemetery, Mongo, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queen of Peace Parish, Elizabeth Ministries.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart, where condolence may be sent to Teresa's family by visiting the Billings Funeral Home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020
