Teresa M. Lile
Oct. 3, 1951 - Jan. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Teresa M. Lile (Michael), 68, of South Bend, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11 at Sanctuary at Holy Cross, following a lengthy illness. Teresa was born October 3, 1951 in Bedford, IN to the late Jane (Siler) and John R. Michael, and had lived in South Bend since 1975. On December 30, 1972, in Bloomington, IN she entered into a 47-year marriage with William T. Lile, who survives. Also surviving are her sons, M. Bradley Lile (Rebekah Carpenter) of South Bend and W. Brent Lile (Michelle) of Cary, IL; a beloved grandson, Kenneth M. Lile; four sisters, Linda Ruedisueli of Northville, MI, Nancy Wagner (Andrew) of Indianapolis, IN, Jackie Michael of San Antonio, TX, and Marilyn Michael of Laguna Woods, CA; two brothers, David Michael of San Antonio and Steven Michael of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews, including Ross Kern (Ghitta) of Novi, MI, with whom she had an especially close relationship.
Teresa was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, and was a second mom to many of her nieces and nephews and her sons' friends over the years. She was a 1969 graduate of Bedford High School and attended Indiana State University. Teresa stayed home to raise her boys while they were young, and in later years worked in retail and banking. She was a devoted fan of Indiana University basketball, rarely missing a game, and loved birdwatching, cooking, and being with her family, especially her grandson Kenny, whom she doted upon and loved dearly. She also loved her pets, having had an assortment of cats and dogs over the years, many of which were taken in as strays and added to the family.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of Teresa's life will occur at a later date. The Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.welsheimers.com. Memorial contributions in Teresa's name may be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
