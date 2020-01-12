|
Teresa Marie Kramer
Nov. 16, 1962 - Jan. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Our beloved Teresa Marie Kramer (Bohner), 57, released her spirit to the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends and is now soaring with Him after fiercely battling ovarian cancer.
Teresa was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Charles and Florence Bohner, and was the eldest of eight siblings. She excelled in sports in her adolescence, was a natural born leader, and graduated in 1980 from Forest Hills Central. On September 19, 1987 Teresa married Michael Kramer. Mike brought two daughters to their marriage and together they raised two sons. Teresa found joy in being a mother and loved supporting her children in their endeavors in hockey, swimming, and ballroom dancing, through which she developed lasting friendships in Waukesha, WI and South Bend, IN. People were drawn to Teresa because of her kind spirit, continuous smile, and loving attitude; she loved to laugh. She enjoyed yoga and gardening and had a goal to teach yoga to special needs youth.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Mike; sons, Michael Jr. and Daniel; daughters. Mackenzie (Scott) Sorenson and Lauren Kramer; granddaughter, Josephine Sorenson; father, Charles (Lorraine) Bohner, of Live, Oak, Florida; her mother, Florence (Kunkel) Bohner of St. Louis, MO; and siblings: Lisa (Troy) Aleshire, Lora (Chad) Wilson, Linda (Michael) Montgomery, Paula (Scott) Hilderbrand, Sondra Bohner, George (Devon) Bohner, and Jessica (Mickey) West. She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13 at McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, off Cherry Rd., Granger. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. with a service following at 7pm. Burial will take place on Wednesday, January 15 at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, 2530 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020