Teresa R. Blake
March 30, 1964 - Nov. 26, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN
Teresa R. Blake of Mishawaka, IN, passed away Nov. 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born March 30, 1964. Surviving is her daughter, Ashley (Brandon) Casey of Osceola, IN; grandchildren, Landon & Madyson; her parents, Jack & Thelma (White) Blake of LaPorte; her siblings, Scott (Debbie) Blake of LaPorte & Dawn (Dwight, Jr.) Beaty of Indianapolis, IN, nine nieces and nephews, and many cousins. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with her immediate family. To view Teresa's full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com
