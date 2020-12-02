1/1
Teresa R. Blake
1964 - 2020
Teresa R. Blake

March 30, 1964 - Nov. 26, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Teresa R. Blake of Mishawaka, IN, passed away Nov. 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born March 30, 1964. Surviving is her daughter, Ashley (Brandon) Casey of Osceola, IN; grandchildren, Landon & Madyson; her parents, Jack & Thelma (White) Blake of LaPorte; her siblings, Scott (Debbie) Blake of LaPorte & Dawn (Dwight, Jr.) Beaty of Indianapolis, IN, nine nieces and nephews, and many cousins. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with her immediate family. To view Teresa's full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
