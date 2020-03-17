|
|
Ms. Terrel W. Williams
Aug. 31, 1947 - March 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Terrel Whonda Williams went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1947 in South Bend, IN to Thomas and Ardean Jones.
Terrel worked at Notre Dame and AJ Wright for several years until she was ill. Terrel was feisty and jazzy. She loved collecting angels and pictures of her family members, shopping, taking care of others, and drinking Pepsi. She was a borderline comedian and would give you the shirt off her back.
Terrel is survived by two children, Carmen Suggs and Timothy Williams both of South Bend, IN; eight grandchildren, Joseph, Jomisha, JoKeyia, and Tameka Williams, Jalisa Blackmon, James, Jordan, and Tyron Suggs, and six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Earline Taylor, Gwendolyn Thelia, and Karen Odom; and three brothers, Noel, Glenn, and Kent Odom, all of South Bend, IN, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends whom she loved like they were her own children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ardean Jones; four brothers, Thomas, Arthur, Myron, and Vaughen Jones; and two special nephews, Jermall Williams and Orlando Bowens.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-West Chapel, 2702 Lincolway West, South Bend, IN 46628. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020