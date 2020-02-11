|
|
Terri Hutchison
June 16, 1945 - Feb. 5, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Terri Hutchison, 74, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Terri was born June 16, 1945 to Edward & Theresa Delinski. Terri married Richard Hutchison; he preceded her in death along with a son, Billy. Left to cherish the memory of Terri include her daughters, Robin (Kelly) Chitwood & Christy (Matt); grandchildren, Dustin & Herbie Abraham, Cody & Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Dustin Abraham, Jr., & Austin Abraham; and a sister, Sandra Boyer. Memorial contributions may be made to the CROWD FUNDING on St. Joseph Funeral Home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020