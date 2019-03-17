Terri L. Jones



Jan. 20, 1965 - Mar. 14, 2019



SOUTH BEND - Terri L. Jones, 54, residing in South Bend, passed away at 6:15 am Thursday, March 14, 2019 in her home. She was born January 20, 1965 in Niles, MI to Bonnie J. (Coleman) Cass and the late Louis Walls.



On September 28, 2001 in Niles, Terri married Darren Jones, who survives. She is also survived by her mother, Bonnie J. Cass of South Bend; daughter, Bobbi L. (Nick) Basse of South Bend; one grandchild, Tristan Kane “Moon Pie” Basse of South Bend; and brothers, Daryl F. (Donna) Walls of Niles and Randy L. (Marti) Walls of Mishawaka; as well as her stepbrother, Joe (Terri) Cass, also of South Bend.



After earning an associate's degree, Terri worked as a medical assistant for Family Medicine of South Bend and was a member of the American Association of Medical Assistants.



There will be no public services. The family will gather privately to celebrate Terri's life. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Terri may be donated to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Online condolences may be left for Terri's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019