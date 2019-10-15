|
(Warren) Terry
Alexander
April 16, 1944 - Oct. 13, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - (Warren) Terry Alexander of Dowagiac, MI passed away in the company of his wife and children on Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a brief illness at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI.
Terry was born in Wauseon, OH on 4/16/44 and lived his early days in Archbold, OH with parents Roger and Luella (Yedica) Alexander before moving to Napoleon, where Terry graduated high school in 1962. Terry attended University of Cincinnati before joining the Army and serving in Germany.
After his time in the service, Terry returned home and worked in the family business, Alexander's Floor Covering. During a trip to Southwest Michigan to visit his extended family, Terry's life changed after meeting Linda Ely, whom he fell in love with and married on September 6, 1969. They lived in Ohio before moving back to the Dowagiac, MI area, where they settled in and began a family.
Terry worked from 1970-1990 for Zenith in St. Joseph, MI before working in sales for the Haggin/Wimberley automotive dealerships from 1990 until his retirement in 2007. In his retirement, Terry enjoyed golf, spending time with his three grandchildren, watching Notre Dame sports teams, volunteering for various charitable groups, and travelling with his beloved Linda. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise through Alaska.
Terry is survived by wife, Linda (Ely) Alexander; sons, Greg (Angela) Alexander of Southgate, MI and Jeff (Amber) Alexander of Surprise, AZ; brother, Tom (Rosemary) Alexander of Holgate, OH; sisters, Tina (Bob) Bogert of Napoleon, OH and Tam (George) Schmidt, and several nieces & nephews, grand-nieces & grand-nephews. Terry also leaves behind his three adored grandchildren, Madilynn, daughter of Greg and Angela, and Elijah and Oliver, sons of Jeff and Amber.
Memorials can be made to The EliStrong Foundation in Terry's name online at www.elistrong.foundation or by mail to PO Box 754, Dowagiac, MI 49047.
A visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac, MI with Father Russell Homic officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the Dowagiac VFW and the United States Army. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019