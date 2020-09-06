Terry C. Smeltzer
July 22, 1943 - Sept. 1, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Terry Charles Smeltzer, 77, of Bremen, passed away at 12:05 pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Terry was born on July 22, 1943 in Greensburg, PA to the late Charles and Helen (Carpenter) Smeltzer. Terry loved people and talking with them any time or place. He never met a stranger. His passion was golfing with all his buddies, North or South. Terry worked in the RV Industry for over 50 years and knew it like the back of his hand. He got his start at Champion Motor Homes in Bremen, then on to Tiara Vans in Nappanee, and then Fantastic Vent in Michigan. He was also a barber by trade, where he met more people to talk with. For close to 20 years, Terry and his wife Jessie lived in Florida for the winter and Indiana in the summer. They were married for 54 years and had two daughters, Britt (Jason) Nine and Tate (John) Bellman as well as three grandchildren, Miles Nine (14), Hunter Bellman (14), and Brooke Bellman (11). Terry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis. A graveside burial of ashes will take place at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Bremen Cemetery. Pastor Jim Morse will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions made to First United Church of Christ, 323 S. Center St., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhome.com
