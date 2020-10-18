Terry Cleveland
Jan. 15, 1956 - Oct. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Terry Cleveland passed away Friday, October 9, in Trailpoint Village. Terry was born to the late George and Helen (King) Cleveland. Survivors include sons, Chris (Angie) and Nathan; daughter, Tara (Jeremey) Little; and grandchildren, Dylan, Presley, Adalynn, and Parker Cleveland, and Mykah Hall. Terry graduated from Northwood High School in Nappanee and was a construction worker. Southlawn Cremation Services and Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel are assisting the family. Burial in Southlawn Cemetery. www.palmerfuneralhomes.com