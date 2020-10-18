1/
Terry Cleveland
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Cleveland

Jan. 15, 1956 - Oct. 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Terry Cleveland passed away Friday, October 9, in Trailpoint Village. Terry was born to the late George and Helen (King) Cleveland. Survivors include sons, Chris (Angie) and Nathan; daughter, Tara (Jeremey) Little; and grandchildren, Dylan, Presley, Adalynn, and Parker Cleveland, and Mykah Hall. Terry graduated from Northwood High School in Nappanee and was a construction worker. Southlawn Cremation Services and Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel are assisting the family. Burial in Southlawn Cemetery. www.palmerfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved