|
|
Terry DePaepe
Nov. 18, 1962 - Sept. 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Terence Patrick DePaepe, 56, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born in Myrtle Beach, SC, Terry moved to South Bend, IN with his family in 1974 after the untimely death of his father, Lt. Col. William C. DePaepe. His mother, Ruth A. (Laskowski) DePaepe is also deceased along with his sister, Lynne M. (Don) Howard. Surviving are two older brothers, Ricard C. DePaepe and Robert E. (JoEllen) DePaepe along with a sister, Janet (Michael) Wozniak. Other immediate family members include Richards's children, Kelsey and Christopher. Terry graduated from Riley High School in 1982, then attended Indiana University of South Bend. He was employed by Pilkington in Niles, MI for 24 years. Prior to Pilkington he was skilled in the installation of fiber optics and telecommunications systems, traveling the United States as a contractor for Alcatel. His interests were varied. Being an avid reader, a sports fan, and a movie trivia buff, he was on the top of our ‘Phone a Friend' list. He was funny, quick-witted and kind. Terry was smarter than he thought he was and that made him humble. He was one of those people you just enjoyed being around. His untimely death left a huge hole in our hearts. Many things in life we do not understand and this loss is one of them. We hang on to the belief that he has found peace. A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 Mayflower Rd. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions for Terry may be directed to AFSP.org or the . He was a good man, a good brother. He is and will always be deeply missed. P.S. Don't forget the buns Terry. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019