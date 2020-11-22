Terry “Bubba” Fleming
Sept. 29, 1957 - Nov. 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Terry “Bubba” Fleming, 63, passed away after a brief illness on November 17, 2020. Terry was born in South Bend, IN on September 29, 1957, to the late Ralph Sr. and Bonita (Sandefur) Fleming. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph Jr. and Elmer Fleming. Terry is survived by his children, Lori (John) Maggert, Sean Fleming, and Maria (Jeremy) Fye; grandchildren, Tyler (Emily) Maggert, Nolan Fye, and Grace Maggert; great-grandchild, Ella Maggert; sisters, Patricia Buck, Beatrice (Jason) Stacy, Sharon (James) Mash, and LaTreasa (Ken) Rice; brothers, Julius (Linda) Fleming, Harold (Linda) Fleming, Richard Fleming, Danny Fleming, and Dennis Fleming; sister-in-law, Dorothy Fleming, and many nieces and nephews.
Terry worked in the maintenance department for the City of Mishawaka. He was an avid bowler and gun collector. He enjoyed going out to the gun range and playing a round of golf. Terry always had a project he was working on.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 225 S. East Street Ste. 280, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
