Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Terry Futterknecht


1947 - 2019
Terry Futterknecht Obituary
Terry Futterknecht

Feb. 7, 1947 - Nov. 7, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Terry Futterknecht, 72, of Veterans Drive, Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.

He was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on February 7, 1947 to Ralph and Joyce (Templin) Futterknecht. He was preceded in death by his father. Terry was a Veteran of the United States Army and was employed as a Machinist with Elkhart Products for 52 years, from the time he was 18 years old until his retirement at the age of 70.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Futterknecht of Venice, Florida along with his brother, David Futterknecht of Holland, Ohio.

Friends will be received at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
