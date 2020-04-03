Home

The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery in North Liberty
Terry J. Clark Obituary
Dec. 27, 1939 - March 31, 2020

MUNCIE, IN - Terry J. Clark, 80, left this earth and went “Home to the Lord” Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce (Snyder) Clark; daughter, Sandy Siefers (J.L.); grandchildren, Alyssa DeCroes (Jake), Jonathan Siefers (Kaitlyn), Rebecca Kizer, and Ben Siefers, and great-grandson, Grayson DeCroes. He is also survived by his sister, Barb Gavros, sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, numerous nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Warner, Jean, and Roy; and one sister, Jeanette.

Memorial contributions may be made to Corinth United Methodist Church, 3200 W. Co Rd 400 S, Muncie, IN 47302.

Terry will be laid to rest in Westlawn Cemetery in North Liberty with private graveside services for immediate family at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The public may view the service live at www.facebook.com/MeeksMortuary. A Memorial Service for the public will be held at a later date.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020
