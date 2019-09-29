|
|
Terry L. Bowman
Dec. 29, 1951 - Sept. 24, 2019
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Terry Lee Bowman, age 67, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born December 29, 1951 in Galesburg, Illinois, the older of two children of Ralph and Alice Bowman. He married his third wife, Bonita “Bonnie” Campbell October 29, 1994. She preceded him in death.
Terry loved to bring flowers to the girls at his favorite restaurant. He loved being a cowboy and talked about his farm all the time. In addition to his daughters, Terry's horses were his everything.
Terry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Dawn Bowman and Tina Bland; nine grandchildren, Hilary Beck, Caitlyn Bland, Paige Bland, Natalie Moore, Kataryna Moore, Hunter Moore, Ricky Moore, Jr., Tyler Moore, Leia Seal; and a special cousin, Andrew Bowman. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie; one son, Ricky Moore; and one sister, Linda Bowman.
Family and friends will gather Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a time of sharing memories and telling stories in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.
Mr. Bowman's remains will be laid to rest beside his family in Oneida Cemetery in Oneida, Illinois.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: www.wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019