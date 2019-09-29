Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. Bowman Obituary
Terry L. Bowman

Dec. 29, 1951 - Sept. 24, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Terry Lee Bowman, age 67, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

He was born December 29, 1951 in Galesburg, Illinois, the older of two children of Ralph and Alice Bowman. He married his third wife, Bonita “Bonnie” Campbell October 29, 1994. She preceded him in death.

Terry loved to bring flowers to the girls at his favorite restaurant. He loved being a cowboy and talked about his farm all the time. In addition to his daughters, Terry's horses were his everything.

Terry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Dawn Bowman and Tina Bland; nine grandchildren, Hilary Beck, Caitlyn Bland, Paige Bland, Natalie Moore, Kataryna Moore, Hunter Moore, Ricky Moore, Jr., Tyler Moore, Leia Seal; and a special cousin, Andrew Bowman. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie; one son, Ricky Moore; and one sister, Linda Bowman.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a time of sharing memories and telling stories in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Mr. Bowman's remains will be laid to rest beside his family in Oneida Cemetery in Oneida, Illinois.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: www.wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
Download Now