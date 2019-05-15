Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
574-291-6500
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Horizon Outreach Ministry
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
New Horizon Outreach Ministry
56165 Mayflower Rd.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Gates


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry L. Gates Obituary
Terry L. Gates

Feb. 17, 1958 - May 8, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Terry Lawrence Gates Sr., 61, of Granger, Indiana went on to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Affectionately known as “Gates”, he was born February 17, 1958 to the union of Wiley and Glendora Gates in Roswell, NM. Those surviving to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Monica Moore Gates; father, Wiley Gates; two sons, Terry Gates Jr. and DeRon Gates; two daughters Ashlynn Kelly and Morgan Moore; two sisters, Apostle Brenda Gates of South Bend, IN and Glendorline Gates Carter (Raymond) of O'Fallen, Illinois; and one brother, Rodney Gates (LaShonda) of Covington Georgia.

He also leaves a host of grandchildren, aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Glendora McKinney Gates; and brothers, Dwight Gates and Rev. Jerome Gates.

The Funeral Service for Mr. Gates is 12:00 Noon Friday at New Horizon Outreach Ministry, 56165 Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cobb Funeral Home
Download Now