Terry L. Gates



Feb. 17, 1958 - May 8, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Terry Lawrence Gates Sr., 61, of Granger, Indiana went on to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends.



Affectionately known as “Gates”, he was born February 17, 1958 to the union of Wiley and Glendora Gates in Roswell, NM. Those surviving to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Monica Moore Gates; father, Wiley Gates; two sons, Terry Gates Jr. and DeRon Gates; two daughters Ashlynn Kelly and Morgan Moore; two sisters, Apostle Brenda Gates of South Bend, IN and Glendorline Gates Carter (Raymond) of O'Fallen, Illinois; and one brother, Rodney Gates (LaShonda) of Covington Georgia.



He also leaves a host of grandchildren, aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Preceding him in death are his mother, Glendora McKinney Gates; and brothers, Dwight Gates and Rev. Jerome Gates.



The Funeral Service for Mr. Gates is 12:00 Noon Friday at New Horizon Outreach Ministry, 56165 Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 15, 2019