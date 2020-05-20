Terry L. Maguire
August 20, 1947 - May 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Terry L. Maguire, 72, of South Bend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, at home in the company of her loving family. Terry was born in South Bend, IN on August 20, 1947 to Robert L. and Dorothy M. (Calahan) Carl. At 5 weeks old she survived a surgery that at the time had been performed successfully less than 20 times throughout the world. After graduating from Clay H.S. in 1965, she headed to Washington D.C. where she worked for the FBI. On October 21, 1967 she married the love of her life, John J. Maguire (Jack). They lived in Massachusetts where she took to rooting for all the Boston sports teams (except BC) as well as her Cubs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. She loved singing. Anyone who knew her, knew she loved to sing. She traveled across the country with Festival of Praise several times and even went to Israel where she sang with Sandi Patti, Twila Paris, Lionel Harris, and many more. The family moved to the Michiana area in 1989. She was employed at Memorial Hospital until she retired in 2003 and was a member of Gospel City Church.
Terry is survived by her loving husband John along with their daughter, Sandra L. (Cecil) Miller of South Bend. She was the proud grandmother of Marisa L. Maguire and great-grandmother of Quentin R. Maguire. She is also survived by her brother, Dale W. (Penny) Carl of South Bend, as well as many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her son, John D. Maguire, along with her parents. If there was one thing she would want you to remember it would be her love for Jesus; she had a very strong faith and strived to live it everyday.
A limited visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20 from 4 until 8:00pm in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, 23421 State Rd. 23, South Bend. A private service celebrating Terry's Life will be held in the funeral home with Pastor Greg Henry officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Terry's name to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 20, 2020.