Terry Lee Cline
June 27, 1953 - Aug. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - On August 29, 2019, Terry went to sit at the right side of our Lord in Heaven. For over two years she fought a courageous battle against cancer. Terry was 66 years old.
Terry was born on June 27, 1953 in South Bend, Indiana, to Wayne Allen and Ramona Ardis Evonne (King) Cline. She graduated from Jackson High School and Purdue University. Terry was an exceptional artist. She loved to crochet and knit, and never found a craft she could not master. Terry was an avid reader and remarkably remembered everything she read or watched - characters and plot.
Although Terry never married, she loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She was always available to lend an ear to any joy or concern, and charitable in times of need.
Terry is survived by her bestie Wyo, brother Robert Allen Cline and his girlfriend Krista, sisters Kay Cline (Kent) Womack and Penny Jo (Rich) Kanczuzewski, nieces Jennifer Sue (Mike) Krill, Alexandra Cline Womack, and Lily Cline, nephews Randy Allen (Kelly) Cline and Harrison Kent Womack, grandniece Scarlet and grandnephew Calvin. She is also survived by cousins Elaine, Ann, Melody, Janet, Jill, Tabitha, Shawna, and Gary, Uncle Jim Cline and Aunt Jeannine (King) Harmon, and second cousin Genevieve.
Terry is preceded in death by her grandparents: Harry and Geraldine (Kelly) Cline, Robert and Reba (Weatherman) King; Wayne A. Cline and Ramona E. (King) Cline; sister-in-law Brenda Sue (Fair) Cline, niece Virginia Thistle Vlantis, and numerous other relatives.
Terry will be incredibly missed, but not forgotten, by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the in Terry's name or a donation to your local animal shelter. Terry chose to donate her body to Indiana University Medical Center in hopes of discovering more information toward the prevention of Glioblastoma.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019