Terry Lee Wagley

April 6, 1955 - Oct. 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Terry Lee Wagley, of South Bend, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, October 20, 2019. He was born April 6, 1955 to Jack and Shirley Wagley. He is survived by daughter, Sara Wagley; his companion, Laura Wagley; his mother, Shirley; and two brothers, Micheal (Jane) Wagley & Mark Wagley. Terry is preceded in death by his father, Jack Wagley. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3050 Edison Rd., South Bend on Monday, October 28, from 6:00-8:00pm. Call Marcus Fish at 574-303-7364.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019
