Terry Lipsky



Feb. 7, 1955 - June 24, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Terry L. Lipsky, 64, passed away at his home on June 24, 2019, with his loving wife at his side.



He was born on February 7, 1955, in Mishawaka, IN, to the late Felix and Eulalie (Shafer) Lipsky.



Terry is survived by his wife, Tori (Wolford) of almost 27 years; sisters, Debbie (Rick) Gorbics and Nancy (Ferenc) Sefcsik and their children, Alexis, Desiree, and Alajos; brother-in-law, Todd (Breanna) Wolford and their son, Alex, who was like a son to Terry.



Terry was a true jack of all trades. He enjoyed working on cars, yard work, being out in nature, and all kinds of animals. He also worked with stained glass. His parents and grandparents owned a studio named Mystic Glass where Terry worked when he was younger.



Terry will be missed by all who knew him.



There are no services planned at this time. Please leave condolences for the family at www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 30, 2019