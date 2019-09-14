|
Terry Lynn Gizewski
Jan. 15, 1955 - Sept. 11, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Terry Lynn Gizewski, 64, passed away suddenly at his family's home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after a brief illness.
Terry was born on January 15, 1955 in South Bend to Henry and Audrey (Rhodes) Gizewski.
On May 1, 1982 he married the love of his life, Tamara Carrico; she survives along with his parents, Henry and Audrey of Osceola; children, Ryan (Janet Vermillion) Gizewski of Chicago, IL and daughter, Elaine (Ryan) Garton of Osceola; sister, Linda (Larry) Rodino of Mishawaka; aunts, Mary Ann Bortone, Jean Rhodes, & Kathleen (Bill) Kane; sister-in-law, Lynn (Ryan) Pershing and nieces, Lydia & Lillie; mother-in-law, Sonja Smith; and several cousins. Terry is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Clarence & Hazel Rhodes and paternal grandparents, Stanley & Francis Gizewski
Terry was Shop Manager for Jefferson Auto Collison Service where he was employed for over 46 years. Terry loved his career in cars, his work family at Jefferson, and the many relationships he made through work. He loved his friends and family. He spent every Sunday at his parents' house with his family having dinner. Terry also loved sports. He coached his son and daughter in baseball and softball at Osceola Little League, where he also served on the Board of Directors. He also coached Ryan in football and Elaine in basketball. Terry loved vacationing with his wife and sister, tailgating and attending Notre Dame games, going to Wrigley Field, cheering on the Kingsmen, but most importantly he loved helping and making everyone laugh.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 15 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral service will be on Monday, September 16 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness, Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
