Terry M. Keith
May 23, 1955 - Oct. 14, 2019
GREENACRES, FL - Terry M. Keith passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Florida. He graduated from Quincy HS Class of 1973 & attended MSU. He lived in Southern MI, South Bend, & Ft. Wayne, IN while working in banking. Surviving are daughter Amber Riepenhoff, sons Joshua & Zachary Harl, 8 grandchildren, & brothers William & Rickey Keith. Visitation & service are 12pm Sat., Nov. 9, 2019, at the George White Funeral Home in Quincy, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at www.luckyfinproject.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019