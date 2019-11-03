Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
(517) 639-5555
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Quincy Legion
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry M. Keith


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry M. Keith Obituary
Terry M. Keith

May 23, 1955 - Oct. 14, 2019

GREENACRES, FL - Terry M. Keith passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Florida. He graduated from Quincy HS Class of 1973 & attended MSU. He lived in Southern MI, South Bend, & Ft. Wayne, IN while working in banking. Surviving are daughter Amber Riepenhoff, sons Joshua & Zachary Harl, 8 grandchildren, & brothers William & Rickey Keith. Visitation & service are 12pm Sat., Nov. 9, 2019, at the George White Funeral Home in Quincy, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at www.luckyfinproject.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -