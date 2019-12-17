|
|
Terry Nichols
Aug. 4, 1957 - Dec. 15, 2019
WHITE PIGEON, MI - Terry Nichols, 62, of White Pigeon, MI passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Bronson United Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born August 4, 1957 in LaPorte, IN to the late Howard and Marjorie (Gibson) Nichols. On December 31, 1999, he married Christina (Roberts) Nichols, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Sheila Jackson, Danielle Nichols, Kristin Nichols, Tara Tyler, Tina (Chris) Sears, and Tammy Grover-Adams; son, Enoch Borgert; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Strayer; and brothers, Stanley (Sandra) Nichols, Kinsey Nichols, Larry (Paula) Nichols, Gary (Dallie) Nichols, Phillip (Janet) Nichols, and Brian Nichols. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his grandson, Kyle Sears; sister, Terisa Nichols; and brother, Roger Nichols.
Terry enjoyed writing and listening to music, especially Elvis. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-North Liberty Chapel with burial following at Westlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Contributions in memory of Terry may be made to the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019