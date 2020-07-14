Terry R. Beyer
June 23, 1939 - May 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Terry Ray Beyer, 80, residing in Sarasota, FL and formerly of South Bend was born June 23, 1939, the son of the late Margaret A. and Raymond A. Beyer. He passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family in Sarasota.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Bell Beyer, son, Scott A. (Amy) Beyer, daughter, Amy (Thomas) Beyer Decatur, and sister, Becky (Dan) Miller.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Perez.
Terry graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School and Ball State Teacher's College. Terry's talents were many. He was an accomplished videographer for the University of Notre Dame football and basketball teams, a skilled sailor and commodore of Diamond Lake Yacht Club, talented woodcarver and oil painter. He was a humble, kind man who loved his family and friends. Terry was a collector of nature and loved to give to others.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be published in the South Bend Tribune at that time.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care given by Inspired Living Memory Care, Tidwell Hospice, and Sarasota Community Church, all of Sarasota. If desired, friends may make memorial donations to any of these places. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the Beyer family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
