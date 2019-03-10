Terry Tubicsak



Sept. 22, 1953 - March 3, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Terry George Tubicsak, 65, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born September 22, 1953 in South Bend to the late Frank and Irene (Lyczynski) Tubicsak. On September 18, 1971 Terry married the love of his life, Patricia (Sieczko) Tubicsak; she preceded him in death on April 4, 2018. Survivors of Terry include his children, Terrence George Tubicsak, II, Carrie (Larry) Smith, and Anthony Tubicsak; grandchildren, George (Leslie Wynn) Musialik, Terrance (Miranda) Musialik, Taylor Musialik, Shyla Tubicsak, & Taylor; great-grandchildren, Aria & Calie Musialik; and furry babies, Gracie & Lexi. Terry worked for Mastics for 22 years and then later for Notre Dame for 23 years, retiring in September 2018. Terry coached little league for 10 years and was an avid Yankees fan. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Terry also enjoyed watching documentaries on TV. He is now with his wife and is happy. That is what life is about: "...to die is to live with Christ. Be happy for me." A Celebration of Life gathering will take place Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12:00-6:00 pm at 827 Birchwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46619.