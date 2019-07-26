Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
1942 - 2019
Terry Wentworth Obituary
Terry Wentworth

Oct. 5, 1942 - July 23, 2019

Gloria Wentworth

April 25, 1945 - July 23, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Terry Wentworth, 76, and Gloria Wentworth, 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Terry was born on October 5, 1942 in Mishawaka to Roy E. and Hilda “Peggy” (Rau) Wentworth.

Gloria was born on April 25, 1945 in Mishawaka to Henry and Pauline (Henderson) Ferrettie.

They were preceded in death by Terry's parents and Gloria's father.

Surviving are their children, Leslie Wentworth of Mishawaka and Mark Wentworth of Mishawaka; Terry's brother, Larry B. Wentworth of South Bend; Gloria's mother, Pauline Ferrettie of Mishawaka; and her brothers, Tom (Annie) Ferrettie of Edwardsburg, MI and John (Rose) Ferrettie of Osceola, IN.

Terry worked for Dodge Manufacturing and Utilimaster and then retired from the County Highway Department. He loved photography and Notre Dame sports. Gloria also worked for Dodge and retired from the St. Joseph County Clerks Office.

Gloria was a friendly, jovial, loving person. She was a caring person whose love for her children, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews was apparent to anyone who knew her.

Terry and Gloria were always meant for each other. They were high school sweethearts who were married on November 25, 1964, true love stronger each passing year.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A private burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, Indiana 46614.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 26, 2019
