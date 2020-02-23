|
|
Thaddeus “Ted” Deguc
Oct. 29, 1954 - Feb. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Thaddeus “Ted” Felix
Deguc Jr., 65, passed away from natural causes on February 17th, 2020. He was born in South Bend, IN on October 29, 1954 to the late Thaddeus Sr. (d.1997) and Euretha Phyllis (Harms) Deguc (d.2001). As Ted cared for his mother after his father's passing they became bonded best friends. When she passed away he missed her deeply and the biggest part of him died with her. It is comforting for his family to know that they are now together again.
Surviving are a sister, Frances Ramona (Deguc) Nagy; two nieces; three nephews; and several relatives.
Ted's professional life included being both a realtor and a security guard, both of which required skills and talents that were very natural to him. Extremely kind-hearted, witty, and funny, he was the “historian” of the family who just magically seemed to remember dates and events other family members couldn't.
Ted requested no funeral service.
His sister will be the loving custodian in her home to both Ted and their mother's ashes, placed in a double urn together forever as they would have wished.
Please honor Ted's precious life by donatIng (in Ted's name) to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Please send condolences to the family at, www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020