Thelma Canarecci
Aug. 23, 1924 - April 28, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Thelma Ione (Sage) Canarecci passed away on April 28, 2020, at 95 years old. Thelma was born Aug 23, 1924, to George and Edna (Hall) Sage on her grandfather's farm in Goodland, Indiana. Thelma graduated from Riley High School in 1942 and graduated from Methodist School of Nursing in Indianapolis, IN. Thelma worked as a nurse in Florida, Texas and locally in South Bend and Mishawaka.
Thelma was a lifelong resident of the Michiana area. Thelma married Dante George Canarecci on April 3, 1948. They were married 50 years before his death in 1998. Thelma and Dante lived in Mishawaka and are survived by 3 children, James Canarecci (Mary) in Terre Haute, IN, Laura (Canarecci) Addison in Mishawaka, and Thomas Canarecci (Kathy) in Mishawaka. Thelma has 8 grandchildren: Katie Canarecci and Angi Canarecci of Lafayette, IN, Tami DePoy (Aro) of Bremen, IN, Brad Addison (Jennifer) of Mishawaka, IN, Chrissy Grimes of South Bend, IN, Jill Connell (Chad) of Carmel, IN, and Ben Canarecci (Ashley) of Granger, IN, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Thelma loved to travel and was proud that she had visited 45 states, but Florida was always her favorite. Thelma and Dante were snowbirds and spent many winters in Melbourne, FL.
A private family service will be held on Friday, May 1, in Hahn Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Cottage, 53400 Martin Lane, South Bend, IN 46635.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020