Thelma E. Allison



Nov. 29, 1931 - May 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Thelma Elizabeth F. Allison, 87 years old, of South Bend, passed to her rest May 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, after a brief illness. She was born Nov. 29, 1931 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of James and Thelma Harriet (Young) Brown. She worked for the Simplicity Pattern Company of Niles for many years and was an active member of the Calvin Center Seventh-Day Adventist Church.



Thelma was married June 2, 1952 in Kansas City, MO, to Clarence S. Allison and they had 40 years of marriage before he passed in 1992. Surviving are 2 daughters, Patricia Lenore Ervin of Rialto, CA and Alicia (Virgil) Humphrey of Potter Springs, GA. There are 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She also has a sister, Christine Vines of Trenton, NJ. Family who have preceded her in passing are her parents, her beloved husband, Clarence; her loving son-in-law, Pastor Nathaniel Ervin, Jr., and 10 siblings.



Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Philadelphia Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 33332 US-12, Niles. The Christian Service of Remembrance will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the church, where all may gather for one hour before the service. Officiating will be Pastor Leon George of the Calvin Center SDA Church. There will be a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM Thursday in Highland Cemetery, South Bend, where Thelma will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.